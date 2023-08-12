Dr. Achyuta Samanta Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees by Prominent Guatemalan Universities

Bhubaneswar: The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by two prominent universities in Guatemala. The degrees were conferred on him in recognition of his exceptional contributions to education and social welfare, particularly within the realm of tribal education.

The Rural University of Guatemala and the Maya Kaqchikel University bestowed these prestigious honours upon Dr. Samanta during his two-day visit to the Central American nation, marking his 54th and 55th honorary doctorates.

The Rural University of Guatemala honoured Dr. Samanta with the 54th doctorate at a special function. The degree was presented by the University’s Rector and Founder Dr. Fidel Reisley.

Similarly, the 55th Honorary Doctorate was uniquely conferred upon him by the Maya Kaqchikel University, incorporating local tribal traditions. Given the tribal nature of this university, a distinctive ritual was performed. Before presenting the certificate to Dr. Samanta, their deity was worshipped, and permission was granted.

In a serene and natural setting, an elaborate four-hour tribal ceremony took place, meticulously adhering to the customs of Guatemala’s indigenous community. A particularly noteworthy aspect of this event was the unconventional method used to bestow the honorary degree. The occasion saw the presence of various dignitaries, including the founder of the University, a Nobel Laureate representing the institution, the Indian Ambassador to Guatemala Mr. Manoj Mohapatra and the university’s faculties.