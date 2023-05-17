Dowry harassment charges on Odisha MLA, says allegations baseless

Banki: There was much discussion relating to two major allegations of marital discords in Odisha yesterday. One relates to an MLA’s family and another relates to a royal family in Odisha.

However, after the dowry harassment slur on the MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera came to the fore, he immediately refuted the allegations brought by his daughter-in-law.

The former Minister further said that there could be some differences between his son and daughter-in-law. He further added that due to the argument, his daughter-in-law had left their house and was staying with her parents since one month and 11 days.

Behera however said that the allegations brought by his daughter-in-law are completely false and baseless. In a shocking incident, there have been dowry harassment and assault charges against BJD MLA and former minister Shashi Bhusan Behera.

According to reports, a complaint has been lodged against the BJD MLA and former minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, his son and his wife. His daughter-in-law has alleged that the entire family used to torture her and has lodged a complaint against them.

Behera’s daughter-in-law has lodged the complaint at Banki police station under Cuttack district, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that earlier today, there have been rumors of marital discord in one of the much-talked-about and popular royal family of Odisha. Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and his wife Adrija Manjari Singh Deo of the royal family are in the limelight.

It has been alleged by Adrija that she was beaten up by her husband Arkesh. She has also filed a complaint in the police station. Adrija has complained about this incident in Dehradun and lodged a complaint there, said reliable reports.

According to Adrija’s complaint, her husband and some employees were torturing and beating her. Adrija filed a complaint at the Dehradun police station and met the police and asked for protection.