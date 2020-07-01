Dismissed Biramitrapur IIC Anand Majhi arrested for Impregnating Minor girl In Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundargarh: Anand Majhi, former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district of Odisha has been arrested in the matter of impregnating a minor girl. Crime Branch arrested him from Handapa area of Angul, intimated Odisha DGP. Earlier the IIC had been dismissed.

Crime Branch has traced and arrrested Ananda Chandra Majhi , dismissed Inspector and accused in this case from forested area under Handapa PS of Angul district .He will be produced before judicial court now .

Well done Crime Branch of Odisha Police . https://t.co/3KbOb8FhII — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 1, 2020

Majhi was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl for the period of four months and later terminating the pregnancy forcefully without informing the District Child Welfare.

Accused Majhi had been dismissed on charges of impregnating a 13-year-old girl and later forcing her to abort the child.

Taking to Twitter, Abhay said that, “His (Majhi’s) conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl.”

According to reports the 13-yr-old victim, a resident of Raiboga Panchayat was found to be pregnant on June 24. After knowing about it Birmitrapur IIC allegedly took her to the Birmitrapur Community Health Centre (CHC) and got her aborted.

As the victim stated, she was continuously raped for some months. After the Collector’s instructions, a case was registered at District Child Protection Unit.

Later on the victim was lodged at the Child line Shelter Home. She has been admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) after her health condition deteriorated on Thursday.