Disfigured body recovered from canal in Salepur of Odisha, murder alleged

Salepur: In a shocking incident, a disfigured body was recovered from canal in Salepur of Odisha on Sunday morning, said reports.

According to reports, the injured and disfigured body of a youth was recovered from a canal, early this morning. The body was recovered from the Nischintkoili Jignipur canal in Cuttack district, said reliable reports.

The deceased has been identified as Dolagobind Das, a businessman of Markatpur village, said reliable sources. The family of the deceased youth has alleged that he was killed and dumped in the canal.

According to the complaint, Dolagobind was sleeping in his warehouse at Janiya yesterday. However, in the morning, local people saw his badly disfigured body floating in the canal and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and found blood splatters and his shoes lying in front of the warehouse. However, it is not clear whether Dolagobind was killed due to business enmity or due to some other reason.

It is worth mentioning that the Salepur police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating into the matter. His friends and family are being questioned about his past enmities in order to know whether it was a murder or suicide.