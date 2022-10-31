Dhamnagar By-Poll: CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns Virtually for BJD

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Dhamnagar By-Poll: CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns Virtually for BJD

Bhadrak: As the campaigns are echoing with high voltage and momentum ahead of Dhamnagar by-poll, accordingly  CM Naveen Patnaik virtually campaigned for the BJD’s candidate Abanti Das here in Odisha today.

Through his virtual campaign the CM has informed that, ‘Dhamnagar is the land of peace and harmony. This is the biggest identity of Dhamnagar. I will dedicate myself towards the development of Dhamnagar constituency.

Besides, BJD is conducting door-to-door campaigns and the campaigns are in full swing by the BJD candidate Abanti Das.

On the other hand, BJP is seen with high fervor while campaigning. Earlier today, Union minister Bishweswar Tudu visited various blocks under Tihidi, he also involved in door-to-door campaigns and participated in a rally as well.

It is to be noted that, tomorrow i.e Tuesday (1.11.2022) is the last date for the by-poll campaigns, for which all the political parties had buckled up for huge political campaigns.

You might also like
State

Youth’s body found after 3 days in Kanjhari Dam in Keonjhar

State

Scuffle between BJP workers & Police in Bhubaneswar

State

‘Dot Fest’ is back to Bhubaneswar ahead of Hockey World Cup

State

Vigilance awareness week observed in Odisha, CM administers pledge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.