Dhamnagar By-Poll: CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns Virtually for BJD

Bhadrak: As the campaigns are echoing with high voltage and momentum ahead of Dhamnagar by-poll, accordingly CM Naveen Patnaik virtually campaigned for the BJD’s candidate Abanti Das here in Odisha today.

Through his virtual campaign the CM has informed that, ‘Dhamnagar is the land of peace and harmony. This is the biggest identity of Dhamnagar. I will dedicate myself towards the development of Dhamnagar constituency.

Besides, BJD is conducting door-to-door campaigns and the campaigns are in full swing by the BJD candidate Abanti Das.

On the other hand, BJP is seen with high fervor while campaigning. Earlier today, Union minister Bishweswar Tudu visited various blocks under Tihidi, he also involved in door-to-door campaigns and participated in a rally as well.

It is to be noted that, tomorrow i.e Tuesday (1.11.2022) is the last date for the by-poll campaigns, for which all the political parties had buckled up for huge political campaigns.