Devotees visiting Puri Srimandir now have to wear ‘decent attire’ from New Year

Puri: In a historic decision, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today made it mandatory for the devotees visiting the Puri Srimandir to wear ‘decent attire.’

As per the decision taken by the SJTA, the new rule of ‘decent attire’ to visit the Puri Srimandir will come into force from the New Year (January 1, 2024).

The SJTA has also made elaborate arrangement to create awareness among the devotees about the new rule from tomorrow.

The Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel, who are engaged at the Singhadwar, and Pratihari servitors, appointed inside the 12th century shrine will keep a close eye on the devotees and their attire and the visitors without descent dress will not be allowed to enter the Jagannath Temple in Puri.