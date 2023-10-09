5,400 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Sambalpur, 32 arrested

Sambalpur: In a Major breakthrough, Sambalpur police reportedly seized 5,400 bottles of banned cough syrup and arrested a total of 32 people for their involvement in the case in Odisha’s Sambalpur town on Monday.

Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Pradep Sahu in a press meet today informed that Sambalpur Police rushed to Jhankarpada after receiving information from reliable sources that some people are planning to dispose of contravened cough syrup bottles.

Police successfully apprehended six persons from the spot and seized 5400 bottles of WINCIREX cough syrup and a diary from their possessions. The market value of the seized cough syrup is said to be over Rs 10 lakh.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed about others involvement in the case. Based on their inputs and the names written in the diary, police arrested 26 others by conducting raids at different places.

In course of investigation, police came to know that they used to procure the banned cough syrup from Kolkata and distribute to different drug peddlers in Sambalpur Town, said sources adding that the accused persons were arrested under NDPS Act and other relevant sections and were forwarded to the court.

Further investigation is underway.