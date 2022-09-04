Dengue prevention activities done in Bhubaneswar: Know how to manage dengue

Bhubaneswar: Keeping up the Dengue prevention activities in different wards of the capital city of Odisha a Dry Day awareness activity was done in ward no.11 today that attracted citizen’s participation.

Corporator Pravasini Mohanty led the team in Dhirikuti Basti area of the ward. The awareness drive was a combination of rally, door to door visit by volunteers and sanitation staff. During the drive larvicide oil was sprayed while message was spread through public address system in a dedicated Tableau.

The drive is an integral component of each sanitation activity of BMC. As observed, people of the area are quite oriented to handover domestic waste separately in BMC’S Safaigadi. They have formed groups to do cultural programmes of their own. Such initiative is really exemplary to be replicated in other areas, told Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Dy. Commissioner Sanitation.

As on 2nd September 2022 the cumulative cases of Dengue in BMC limit is 1016 and unknown cases no. is 57. This cumulative number is from January 2022 to till 2nd September 2022.

Here are some easy ways to manage symptoms of dengue fever:

Papaya leaves –

Dengue fever causes the platelet count in the body to deplete rapidly, which can cause many serious complications, including internal bleeding. Papaya leaves can help counter that. Consuming juices from papaya leaves can help maintain the platelet count as well as give a boost to the immune system. They also have anti-oxidant properties.

Neem leaves –

Neem leaves are also beneficial for increasing and maintaining the platelet count. They also help to increase the white blood cells in the body which hare helpful in countering the infection in the body. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Fenugreek seeds –

Fenugreek seeds (methi) are rich in multiple nutrients. This helps the body to recover faster. They are also very helpful in managing high body temperature and decrease muscle pain. Since they relax the body, that helps in getting some much needed sleep and the body heals better.

Turmeric –

Turmeric is antimicrobial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory. It is very helpful or healing the body from within and can give the immune system a huge boost. It also boosts the metabolism.

Basil leaves –

Holy basil or Tulsi leaves are considered to be a wonder drug, especially for boosting immunity. Combining Tulsi and black pepper is a great idea as both of these are rich in anti-oxidants. Regular consumption of Tulsi and black pepper can help build up immunity.

Prevention of dengue fever:

It is an age old adage, “prevention is better than cure”. It is always better to destroy the root cause of this disease than trying to find a cure and suffering through it. Here are some prevention techniques that can be employed to avoid the spread of dengue fever.

Destroying mosquito habitat

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water. I there water pooling around an area in things like a drain, pothole, well, flowerpot, etc. the water body should either be promptly destroyed or cleaned out. The water can either be drained out, or, if that is not possible, care should be taken to ensure that the water is always fresh and being re-circulated, and does not stay stagnant for a very long time.

Plants with mosquito repelling properties

Some plants have a natural property to repel mosquitoes. The extracts of these plants can often be found in mosquito repelling creams as well. Such plants can be planted and maintained in the house. This not only looks beautiful, but also helps keep away mosquitoes with minimal effort and in an all-natural way. It really is a win-win situation. Some such plants include Lemongrass and Tulsi. Some bigger plants that are just as effective but might require a bigger space include Neem and Eucalyptus.

Mosquito repellents and deterrents

This is quite literally is the easiest way to keep away mosquitoes. Mosquito repellents like creams, patches, and oils are very useful to ensure that mosquitoes stay at bay. Deterrents like vaporizers and coils can also keep away mosquitoes. The only problem with this is that some people might be allergic to the chemical present in these, so one should always exercise caution while using these.

Protective clothing

Wearing clothes that cover the body well can help avoid mosquito bites. Wearing layers or at least thicker clothes is a good idea, especially while going somewhere outside. A mosquito net can also be used while sleeping to ensure maximum protection from mosquitoes.