Deep Depression intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab,’ likely to have impact on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this evening.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued cyclone warning for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

“The Deep Depression over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 07 kmph in last 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 88.3°E, about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 440 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” said the weather department.

“It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around the evening of 26th September, 2021,” it added.

Under the impact of cyclone ‘Gulab,’ heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha and Ganjam districts.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the coastal and south districts of the State for the next two days.

The concerned district collectors have been directed to stay alert and take precautionary steps.