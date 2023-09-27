Decomposed body found in temple well in Athgarh of Odisha, locals shocked

Athgarh: In a shocking incident, a decomposed body was found in a temple well in Athgarh of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, the body found in well in Odisha and was fished out from the temple premises, said reliable reports. The body is said to be that of a youth.

The incident has been reported from the Patitapawan (Hanuman) mandir premises in Nuapatna area. It is further worth mentioning that the youth was missing since three days and a complaint has been filed with the Athgarh police station.

The deceased is said to be a resident of the Govindpur village. It is yet to be ascertained whether the death was a murder or a suicide, said latest reports in this regard.

A police investigation is underway in this regard. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death shall be ascertained after the reports in this regard are obtained. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.