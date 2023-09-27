Group clash in Athgarh of Odisha, 2 critical, 6 persons injured

Athgarh: There has been a group clash in Athgarh of Odisha said reliable reports on Wednesday. Atleast two people have been critically injured in the clash. As many as six people have sustained injuries.

According to reports, there has been a Clash between two groups based on past enmity in Kodhata village under Tigiria police station in Athgarh under Cuttack district of Odisha.

There are reports that as any as six people have been arrested from both groups. All the victims have been admitted to Tigiria Medical Center while two others have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

Reports say that yesterday, there was a clash between the two groups over an issue on the Mahanadi dam, and later in the night, the two groups clashed with each other.

Reportedly, the police have found out from the preliminary investigation that both the groups attacked each other with sticks, rods and fist blows. Due to the unrest in the village, the police have been deployed to keep a guard and to avoid any further lawlessness.