Dead Body Of Woman Recovered From Cuttack Of Odisha, See Details

By WCE 2
woman found dead
The Dead Body Of An Unidentified Woman

Cuttack: In a shocking development, the body of a woman has been recovered from Taladanda canal in Cuttack city of Odisha.

According to reports, the locals spotted the dead body of a woman in the canal and immediately informed the police.

The Malgodam police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. There is no identity on the person. The body sent to SCBMCH for postmortem.

A probe has been initiated into the matter.

