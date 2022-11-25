Cyclonic circulation likely to form over Andaman sea in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely form over Andaman sea in next twenty-four hours. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that medium rainfall is expected in Andaman Nicobar Island.

Rainfall in other states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall as predicted by IMD.

On the other hand, the Skymet weather forecast has predicted a low pressure over North Andaman Sea. As per Skymet, the low pressure will not move towards East coast of India rather it will move towards Myanmar. Generally, low pressure formed over Andaman sea move towards North-west direction but this time it may re-curve towards Myanmar.

Jason Nicholls, Senior Meteorologist has predicted that low pressure will not be formed over Andaman sea, it may move towards Myanmar, Thailand and ca cause rain during last of this week.