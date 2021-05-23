Bhubaneswar: The MeT department, Bhubaneswar has issued Red Warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for as many as eight districts of Odisha in view of the Cyclone Yaas that is formed over Bay of Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj which is from 8.30 AM of May 26 upto 8.30 AM of May 27, informed the MeT Department.

Yellow warning have been issued in five districts of Odisha and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Khurda during the same day, informed the MeT dept.