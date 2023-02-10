Cycle mechanic from Odisha’s Subarnapur creates record for miniature art: Watch

Subarnapur: A youth from Subarnapur district of Odisha has lately made it to the India Book of Records (IBR) by dint of his talent in miniature art. A cycle mechanic by profession he excels in chalk carving, pencil carving and other forms of miniature art.

Meet Munna Maharana of Subalaya village under Birmaharajpur Block in Subarnapur district. A cycle mechanic by profession, he has proved himself today by dint of his art. Munna recently made it to the India Book of Records.

The youth started making clay statues at a tender age. Later he also preferred wood carving to create statues of Lord Jagannath. He then worked on miniature art and created a miniature sculpture of Krishna and Arjun aboard a chariot. This one he created on a pair of nut-bolt. In the same material later he also carved Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Afterwards, he also created the miniature statues of the ten incarnations of Lord Jagannath. This he created on cereals and basil. He got a place in the IBR by dint of this above mentioned art.

These days Munna is busy carving chalks to come up with miniature chalk carving of stalwarts including Atal ji, PM Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik.