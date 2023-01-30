Chalk carving works of Cuttack youth win heart: Watch

Cuttack: A youth from Cuttack has recently earned much admiration for his works of chalk carving. He has so far created arts of the 7 wonders, Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath, Taj Mahal, and the Great Wall of China along with Hockey world cup through chalk carving.

Meet Suryanarayan Nayak from Bidyadharpur area in Cuttack. He is the son of Marala Malini Swain and Deepak Kumar Nayak. He was inclined to art and craft since childhood. Recently he has also done chalk carving and garnered admiration.

Chalk carving is done with the help of blade and cutter. Even sometimes big chalks are jointed to carve a big work of chalk carving.

Besides Chalk art Surya also excels in pencil carving art. He has carved a 4 inch long national flag through pencil carving. For this extra ordinary works the youth has been awarded from different organisations. He has made it to the Great Indian Club of Records and Music Book of Records of Govt of India.

The youth wants to create something new through his art. His parents have said that keeping his interest for art works, they have tried their best to provide inputs to him.

Surya loves to create innovative arts. His aim is to create some good art works so that he can glorify his State as well as country.