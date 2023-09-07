Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal to be inaugurated on Sept 16

Cuttack: The Netaji Bus terminal will be inaugurated in Cuttack on September 16. Including the bus terminal, as many as 15 projects will be launched.

As per reports, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Cuttack and inaugurate these projects. This will be the biggest bus terminal of the State.

Today a high level meeting was held in the CDA regarding inauguration of the Netaji Bus terminal. Cuttack district collector, CMC Commissioner, CMC mayor, CDA chairman, members of the State Private Bus Association along with other senior officials. The State Private Bus Owners Association informed that the trial run of the buses will begin from September 13.

Apart from the bus terminal, 14 other projects will also be inaugurated on the 16th September.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the second campus of Ravenshaw University, National Law University Library, Ranihaat Clock Tower, Taladanda Boating Complex and Food Court, Railway Station East Entrance and National Highway Connectivity, Chhatrabazar Urban Haat, Silver City Boat Club, Affordable Housing Project for Slum Dwellers, Netaji birth place museum improvement project, 5 bridges over Taladanda Canal and three projects of OTDC.