Cuttack: Woman found dead in her house

Cuttack: A woman was brutally murdered in her own residence at Kutakhaigali under the Lal Bagh police station limits of Cuttack City on Friday.

According to reports, the miscreants barged into the victim’s home while no one was present except her and viciously murdered her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

The Lal Bagh police arrived at the scene as soon as they had the information about the crime. However, the miscreants had left the area by the time.

While the exact reason under what circumstances the woman was killed is yet to be known, it is suspected that the miscreants might have killed her for protesting them from looting the house.

A pall of gloom descended upon the Kutakhaigali area following the incident.

Since the investigation is still in its early stages, there will be a lot more information to follow as the probe progresses.