Cuttack: Ravenshaw Collegiate School to be developed as heritage school

“The oldest school in the state, Ravenshaw Collegiate School, is set to be developed as a heritage school. On Sunday, discussions were held on this and saw the participation of mentor & former SC judge Justice Sri Arijit Pasayat & Rajya Sabha MP Sri Prashanta Nanda,” said the tweet.

Among others, Principal Secretary, SME Dept, SPD OSEPA-cum-Member Secretary, Mo School, the school’s alumni and other mentors of the institute participated in the meeting.

