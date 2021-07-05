Cuttack: Ravenshaw Collegiate School to be developed as heritage school

Ravenshaw Collegiate School

Cuttack: The Ravenshaw Collegiate School in Cuttack of Odisha is set to be developed as a heritage school, said a tweet by the MoSchool on Monday. Discussion held in this regard where former Supreme Court judge Justice Sri Arijit Pasayat took part among others.

“The oldest school in the state, Ravenshaw Collegiate School, is set to be developed as a heritage school. On Sunday, discussions were held on this and saw the participation of mentor & former SC judge Justice  Sri Arijit Pasayat & Rajya Sabha MP Sri Prashanta Nanda,” said the tweet.

Among others, Principal Secretary, SME Dept, SPD OSEPA-cum-Member Secretary, Mo School, the school’s alumni and other mentors of the institute participated in the meeting.

Also read: Odisha: Teaching, non-teaching employees of Higher Education Institutes to attend duty from July 6

