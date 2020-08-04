Cuttack city sees 91 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1182

By Hemant Pande

Cuttack: The  Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha recorded 805 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total positive cases in the city  to  1182 , Officials said.

Among the fresh Covid cases, as many as six persons were detected from institutional quarantine, 73 from home quarantine,  and 12 local contact cases.

The fresh cases include 28  from Malgodown, Behera Sahi Containment Zone, 14 cases from Old Rausapatna Containment Zone, five from Nuapatna Mangalabag Containment Zone and three from Ravenshaw University Campus among others.

As many as 10 persons have succumbed  to Covid-19 in the city, while 592 persons have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

The active cases in the silver city stood at 580, the CMC said.

Details are as follows:

Cuttack Covid case

 

