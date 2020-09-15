Cuttack-Barabati MLA Urges Odisha CM To Relax Restrictions On Durga Puja Celebrations

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Cuttack-Barabati MLA, Mohammed Moquim urged Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik to relax restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations in Cuttack City.

In his letter to CM, he has stated,” It is a 500-year-old tradition and of great significance for the Cuttack  people. The idol size and rituals during the puja will have no impact on COVID-19 management. Therefore, I would request you to allow the city people  to celebrate the festival, keeping up with the tradition, by wearing masks and maintaining social distance.”

The Odisha government had issued a new notification stating, Durga Puja pandals in Odisha will not be open for public viewing this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also restricted the height of idols to less than 4 feet and barred the use of loudspeakers at pandals.

There shall not be more than seven persons, including organisers and priests, in the puja pandals, the guidelines said.

The pandal/mandap should be covered on three sides. The fourth side should also be covered in a way to allow no public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/devotee

The persons present in a puja pandal shall follow all COVID-related protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks and personal hygiene in letter and spirit, as per the new guidelines.

There will be no immersion procession and the idols will be immersed in artificial ponds to be created by the local administration.

