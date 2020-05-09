Balangir: Keeping in view the arrival of a large number of migrants from other states, District Administration has announced that curfew will be in force from 9 am in the morning to 12 pm in the night in Titlagarh town in this district of Odisha tomorrow. Titilagarh sub collector Sudhakar Nayak informed about it.

Nayak said that about 1200 migrants from different districts of Odisha, who were stranded in Maharastra due to lock down, will return to the state tomorrow.

The train, carrying the migrant passengers will arrive at Titilagarh station at 10.55 am. They will be then shifted to the quarantine centres in different districts by bus after their primary health screening.

The curfew has been imposed so that there will not be any hurdle for vehicular movement.

During the curfew hours, essential services will be available. While medicine stores will be open petrol pumps will continue to operate, he also said.