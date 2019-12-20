CRUT to run extra buses to Barabati for India Vs WI match

Bhubaneswar: To benefit cricket fans, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will operate extra buses from and to Barabati Stadium, which is hosting an ODI match between India Vs West Indies on December 22, Sunday.

Mo Bus will operate from Master Canteen via National Highway and from Baramunda bus stand via Nandankanan between 8.30-11 AM. The buses will drop the commuters at the nearest designated parking place for Barabati Stadium. Also, in order to facilitate people to reach their destination after the match, CRUT will ply Mo Bus 10 PM onwards from the designated parking place.

The bus fare for this ODI Cricket special service will be Rs. 30 from point to point.

“This special service will enable commuters to reach Barabati Stadium safe and hassle free at an affordable price. We want the cricket enthusiasts to enjoy their onward journey and avoid self-driving to the venue,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT. She further said that we are expecting more and more people to avail of this service.

The details of the routes are as below:-

Cricket ODI Special

Special ODI Route – 1 UP

(Baramunda to Barabati Stadium)

S No Stop Name

1 Baramunda Bus Stand

2 Jaydev Vihar

3 Nandankanan

4 Judicial Academy

5 Barabati Stadium

Cricket ODI Special

Special ODI Route – 1 DOWN

(Barabati Stadium to Baramunda)

S No Stop Name

1 Barabati Stadium

2 Judicial Academy

3 Nandankanan

4 Jaydev Vihar

5 Baramunda Bus Stand

Cricket ODI Special

Special ODI Route – 2 UP

(Master Canteen to Barabati Stadium)

S No Stop Name

1 Master Canteen

2 Vani Vihar Square

3 Nakhara Square

4 Link Road

5 Barabati Stadium

Cricket ODI Special

Special ODI Route – 2 DOWN

(Barabati Stadium to Master Canteen)

S No Stop Name

1 Barabati Stadium

2 Link Road

3 Nakhara Square

4 Vani Vihar Square

5 Master Canteen