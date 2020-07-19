crocodile fear grips aul block of kendrapara
Crocodile Fear Grips Aul block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Aul: Fear for crocodiles gripped Aul block of Kendrapara district in Odisha after a few crocodiles were witnessed in Kharasrota River. Frightened locals said that the crocodiles roamed right in front of them.

As per reports, crocodiles were seen in the water of Kharasrota River. Residents of the river side villages have skipped venturing into the river after witnessing the reptiles. Even they are keeping them away from working in the corn field due to crocodile fear.

Since this is the time for crocodiles to lay egg and they turn furious during this period people are more frightened.

The locals have sought help from the district administration in this regard.

It is to be noted that earlier crocodiles had been witnessed in the Gobari River of the same district.

