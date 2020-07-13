crocodile fear grips kendrapara

Crocodile fear grips Kendrapara of Odisha: Crocodiles witnessed in Gobari River

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Fear for crocodiles gripped Kendrapara district of Odisha after several crocodiles were witnessed in Gobari River. The reptiles are being witnessed for the last four to five days.

As per reports, crocodiles were seen in the water of Gobari river. Residents of the river side villages have skipped from venturing into the river after they witnessed several crocodiles in the water.

Crocodile fear gripped mainly the villages such as Kanpura, Forada, Kalamatia and Endara. Even the locals are keeping them away from working in the corn field due to Crocodile fear.

