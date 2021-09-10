COVID recovery in Odisha crosses 10 lakh-mark: Health Department

By WCE 3
Odisha Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 689 more COVID patients have recovered from the virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department. With this, the total recovered cases in the State now stand at 1000548.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Health Department said, “Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team.”


Khurda district reported the highest recovery cases today as 246 patients have recovered from the district. This was followed by Cuttack district with 103 cases of recovery.

Here are the details of the 689 COVID case reported today:

  • 246 from Khurda
  • 103 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Puri
  • 27 from Jajapur
  • 22 from Balasore
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Sundergarh
  • 18 from Bhadrak
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Dhenkanal
  • 15 from Nayagarh
  • 12 from Anugul
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Malkangiri
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 57 from State Pool
You might also like
State

Odisha: Low pressure to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall, check details

State

Separate firing incidents in Cuttack and Rourkela leave youth dead, couple critical

State

12 arrested for producing fake RT-PCR test negative certificates at Puri Jagannath …

State

Intra state robbers’ gang busted, 5 looters, 4 receivers arrested in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.