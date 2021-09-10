COVID recovery in Odisha crosses 10 lakh-mark: Health Department

Bhubaneswar: As many as 689 more COVID patients have recovered from the virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department. With this, the total recovered cases in the State now stand at 1000548.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Health Department said, “Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team.”

#Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against #COVID19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team. #OdishaCares



Khurda district reported the highest recovery cases today as 246 patients have recovered from the district. This was followed by Cuttack district with 103 cases of recovery.

