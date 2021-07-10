Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 909639 with recovery of 3120 patients

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovered cases in Odisha stand at 909639 with the recovery of 3120 patients in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government this evening.
The highest recovery cases were reported from Cuttack district (595), followed by Khurda district (542) and Balasore district (258).
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
595 from Cuttack
542 from Khordha
258 from Baleswar
204 from Jajapur
193 from Mayurbhanj
179 from Puri
144 from Bhadrak
104 from Nayagarh
87 from Jagatsinghpur
77 from Koraput
76 from Kendrapara
64 from Malkangiri
61 from Anugul
58 from Dhenkanal
53 from Sundargarh
51 from Rayagada
50 from Keonjhar
37 from Kandhamal
34 from Bargarh
33 from Nabarangpur
25 from Bolangir
18 from Sambalpur
16 from Kalahandi
14 from Sonepur
10 from Ganjam
10 from Jharsuguda
9 from Boudh
8 from Nuapada
7 from Deogarh
6 from Gajapati
97 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 909639.