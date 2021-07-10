Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 909639 with recovery of 3120 patients

Odisha Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovered cases in Odisha stand at 909639 with the recovery of 3120 patients in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government this evening.

The highest recovery cases were reported from Cuttack district (595), followed by Khurda district (542) and Balasore district (258).

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

595 from Cuttack

542 from Khordha

258 from Baleswar

204 from Jajapur

193 from Mayurbhanj

179 from Puri

144 from Bhadrak

104 from Nayagarh

87 from Jagatsinghpur

77 from Koraput

76 from Kendrapara

64 from Malkangiri

61 from Anugul

58 from Dhenkanal

53 from Sundargarh

51 from Rayagada

50 from Keonjhar

37 from Kandhamal

34 from Bargarh

33 from Nabarangpur

25 from Bolangir

18 from Sambalpur

16 from Kalahandi

14 from Sonepur

10 from Ganjam

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Boudh

8 from Nuapada

7 from Deogarh

6 from Gajapati

97 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 909639.

