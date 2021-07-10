Spain woman stranded in Puri for last 1 year due to Lockdown to return home, thanks Puri SP

Puri: A woman from Spain, who was stranded in Puri of Odisha for the last one year due to Lock down and shut down enforced in the wake of Covid pandemic, will finally return home within a few days. All documents required for her departure from Puri have been prepared. She has thanked Puri SP for helping out.

As per reports, Emma from Spain had come to India along with her husband. The couple visited many places in the country and finally reached Puri in Odisha last year. After a few days of stay in the holy city her husband had to move out while Emma wanted to stay back in Puri for some more days. However, in the meanwhile lock down and shut down were clamped in Odisha due to Covid pandemic.

Accordingly, the foreigner was stranded. However, recently her hubby met an accident and thus Emma became worried to move USA where her hubby is staying these days.

Emma approached Puri SP and narrated her ordeal. The top cop then helped her and all documents was prepared for her departure.

Emma has thanked Puri SP and residents of Puri for their love and cooperation towards her during her stay here for one year. She is all set to return to US within 8 days.