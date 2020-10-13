COVID death tally mounts to 1057 in Odisha, 4 from Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Death toll in Odisha rose to 1,057, as 17 more succumb to the deadly virus COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family welfare department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 45-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2.A 48-year old male of Bolangir district.

3.A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

4.An 87-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Asthma.

5.A 38-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

6.A 61-year old male of Jagatsinghpur.

7.A 52-year old male of Jharsuguda district.

8.A 70-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

9.A 65-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

10. A 55-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

11.A 48-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12.A 53-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

13.A 60-year old male of Puri district district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

14.A 60-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

15. A 76-year old male of Sambalpur district.

16. A 66-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

17. A 62-year old female of Sundergarh district.