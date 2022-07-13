Covid cases rise in Cuttack, 44 students of a reputed institution test positive

Cuttack: After a brief phase Covid 19 cases have started to rise again in the State from the last few days. While silver city Cuttack has registered spike in Covid cases, as many as 44 students of a reputed Institution tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday.

As per reports, 234 students of the Institution in Cuttack had undergone Covid test out of which 44 cases were found positive for coronavirus.

After finding of such a large number of Covid positive cases ample precautions have been taken in the premises.

Health condition of all the students is stable, informed CMC. It has been learnt that tomorrow Covid test of the other students of the campus will be done.

The institution authorities have written letter to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation for testing of the students from other states.