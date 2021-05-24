Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the disruption expected to be caused by the upcoming Cyclone ‘Yaas’ the ongoing activities of Covid 19 testing and Covid 19 vaccination and door-to-door Covid 19 survey shall remain suspended in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj districts from May 25 to 27, said a letter issued by the ACS, Health &Family Welfare Department, Odisha on Monday.

For the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar, the Collectors concerned shal decide on suspension of these acitivities in the areas affected or likely to be affectged by Cyclone ‘Yaas’, the letter also said.

The letter has been sent to the Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.