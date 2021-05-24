Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM appeals to wear double masks, cooperate with evacuation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed people of the state to cooperate the administration for evacuation. He also asked to wear double mask as Odisha is facing two dangers, the Covid 19 pandemic and cyclone Yaas, at this moment. The CM appealed through a video message.

Claiming the 4.5 crore people of Odisha his family members, Patnaik said that it is our aim to take everyone to a safe place in the wake of the cyclone. Accordingly, he requested everybody to move to the cyclone shelters or to concrete houses. And he appealed to cooperate with the administration in the evacuation process.

The Government is in pressure for the last two months due to Covid 19 pandemic. Hence, he appealed people to completely cooperate the administration in the wake of the cyclone. As this is still Covid time, we need to take more caution, he added.

The CM asked everybody to wear double mask. He said that to face two on-going dangers like cyclone and Covid 19, people need to wear two masks.

Further cautioning the people, the CM said that he has directed district Collectors to provide masks to people through Mission Shakti.