Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro talked to Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange through video conferencing to review COVID situation in the district. It is to be noted that as of now Ganjam district has recorded the maximum number of COVID positive cases in Odisha besides one casualty.

Ganjam district has so far reported 125 Covid-19 positive cases. Keeping in view the ever increasing cases in the district Patro has proposed establishment of a new COVID hospital in the district.

It is to be noted that at present Ganjam district houses a Covid-19 hospital with 200 beds. The district has been enlisted in the red zone list.

The speaker thanked all the Corona warriors of the district for their precious effort in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.