Odisha’s 2nd COVID-19 patient completely recovered, discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The second COVID-19 positive patient in Odisha was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. He has completely recovered and tested negative for COVID-19, said the State heath department.
The 19-year-old youth, hailing from Bhubaneswar was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.