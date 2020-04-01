Bhubaneswar: The second COVID-19 positive patient in Odisha was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. He has completely recovered and tested negative for COVID-19, said the State heath department.

The second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar has completely recovered and tested negative for Covid. He is being discharged. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 1, 2020

The 19-year-old youth, hailing from Bhubaneswar was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.