COVID 19
Odisha’s 2nd COVID-19 patient completely recovered, discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The second COVID-19 positive patient  in Odisha was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. He  has completely recovered and tested negative for COVID-19, said the State heath department.

The 19-year-old  youth, hailing from Bhubaneswar was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.

 

