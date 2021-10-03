Covid-19 Odisha Update: 606 Covid patients recover in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Another 606 patients who suffered from Covid-19 have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged from different facilities across the state. The Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State has informed about this development on its official twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department on October 3, the highest recovered cases were registered in Khordha district followed by Cuttack and Balasore districts. With today’s development the total recovered cases in Odisha stand at 10,15,018.

The details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts are as follows:

249 from Khordha

85 from Cuttack

34 from Baleswar

28 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Sambalpur

16 from Jajapur

13 from Puri

11 from Kendrapara

9 from Dhenkanal

9 from Rayagada

8 from Anugul

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Jharsuguda

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Keonjhar

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bolangir

2 from Koraput

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

60 from State Pool

A total of 528 Covid-19 positive cases including 73 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,27,959, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 528 positives in quarantine there are 310 and local contact 218 cases. As of now 10,14,412 patients have recovered.