Pipili By-poll: BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy wins

Bhubaneswar: The State ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) retained the Pipili Assembly seat with the winning of its candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy in the by-poll.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Rudrapratap Maharathy, the son of late MLA Pradeep Maharathy, won the by-election with a margin of 20,916 votes.

While Rudrapratap Maharathy got 96,972, BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak got 76056 votes. Likewise, Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra of Congress party managed to get only 4261 votes.

Meanwhile, BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the people of Pipili for by-poll victory. He also conveyed his greeting to the party leaders and workers.

“BJD is your party and we are always dedicated for your service,” Patnaik said.

It is to be noted here that the CM neither visited Pipili nor addressed party meetings through Video Conferencing.

The by poll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4, 2020.