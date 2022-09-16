Covid 19 Odisha Update: 267 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 267 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 16. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,20,717.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (66 cases) followed by Cuttack (49) and Sundargarh (29). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

66 from Khordha

49 from Cuttack

29 from Sundargarh

17 from Nabarangpur

12 from Kalahandi

10 from Jajapur

9 from Bargarh

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Bolangir

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Puri

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Deogarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Nuapada

2 from Baleswar

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Rayagada

2 from Sonepur

15 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 214 new covid-19 positive cases for September 15. The total Covid-19 cases included 30 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 129 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 85 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (54), Cuttack (28), followed by and Sundargarh (22). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33397341.