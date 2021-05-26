Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has reported 919 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 1062 fresh cases, 153 are quarantine cases while 766 are local contact cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1019 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Odisha’s capital city has increased to 325, while the active cases are 12,691. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached 71,883 and the recovered cases stand at 58,846.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: