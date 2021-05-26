Cyclone yaas leaves trail of destruction in few districts of Odisha; Restoration work in full swing

Bhubaneswar: Life limping back to normal after Cyclone Yaas leaves a trail of destruction in mostly four coastal districts of Odisha. The cyclone played havoc for about three to four hours. However, restoration work has begun in different cyclone affected districts in full swing. Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts have borne the maximum damages. The most affected among these districts are Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Many big trees were uprooted and fallen on the road. Electric poles have also fallen due to the huge wind speed.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts have intensified on a war footing in cyclone affected areas.

Display hoardings are damaged by speed wind. However, restoration work has been with due abidance of Covid guidelines. Members of the ODRAF team and Fire fighters are even climbing on the damaged houses and trees to clear the damaged parts.