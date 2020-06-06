Covid-19 may enter 4th stage in Odisha this month: Govt

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus infection might reach its fourth stage later this month, the Odisha government said, here on Saturday. “In Odisha, Covid-19 infection may reach its 4th stage this month. Maximum infection is apprehended in this month,” said Subroto Bagchi, chief government spokesperson on coronavirus.

Urging people to take maximum precaution during this period, he said adherence to quarantine guideline, Covid-19 protocol and self-restraint were only means to fight this infection.

To control the spread, a two-day weekend shutdown started in 11 of the 30 districts with high Covid-19 cases. The shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays will continue in these districts till the end of month.

Only essential services are allowed in the 11 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir.

Meanwhile, the state government warned of action against the people returning from abroad for not responding to calls from 104 or the state call centre.

“All foreign returnees should cooperate and take calls on their registered numbers from 104/state call centre. Keeping phones in switched off mode or non-acknowledgement of calls will be viewed as jumping of home quarantine and liable to be prosecuted as per penal provisions,” said the health department.

Odisha has reported 2,781 Covid-19 cases. While 1,716 patients have recovered, eight people died.

