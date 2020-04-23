Covid-19: Complete shutdown in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore for 60 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau
4,423

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government  today announced complete shutdown of  its three districts- Bhadrak , Jajpur and Balasore  for 60 hours from 10 PM of Thursday to 10 AM of Sunday to contain the the spread of Coronavirus.

Briefing the media little while ago here, Chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the government has decided to  enforce complete shut down in Bhadrak , Jajpur and Balasore  districts  because these three districts have reported as many as 33 positive cases for COVID-19 in just last seven days.

Most of positive cases in these three districts have travel history to West Bengal hence people with recent travel history to West Bengal should voluntarily come up failing which action will be taken against them, Tripathy warned.

Related News

SOG, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha’s Balangir

Heavy rain with thunderstorm from tomorrow in Odisha: MeT…

Youth kills elder brother over family feud in Odisha’s…

Odia doctor loses life to COVId 19 in UK

Sarpanches in theses districts have been asked to identify people with recent travel history to West Bengal, he informed.

He said shops of grocery items, essential commodities such as vegetable and fruit shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown will remain closed during the 60 hours shutdown.

The government will decide on the number of medicine stores to remain open, he added.

 

You might also like
State

SOG, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha’s Balangir

State

Heavy rain with thunderstorm from tomorrow in Odisha: MeT Dept

State

Youth kills elder brother over family feud in Odisha’s Sundergarh

State

Odia doctor loses life to COVId 19 in UK

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.