Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced complete shutdown of its three districts- Bhadrak , Jajpur and Balasore for 60 hours from 10 PM of Thursday to 10 AM of Sunday to contain the the spread of Coronavirus.

Briefing the media little while ago here, Chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the government has decided to enforce complete shut down in Bhadrak , Jajpur and Balasore districts because these three districts have reported as many as 33 positive cases for COVID-19 in just last seven days.

Most of positive cases in these three districts have travel history to West Bengal hence people with recent travel history to West Bengal should voluntarily come up failing which action will be taken against them, Tripathy warned.

Sarpanches in theses districts have been asked to identify people with recent travel history to West Bengal, he informed.

He said shops of grocery items, essential commodities such as vegetable and fruit shops which were allowed to remain open during the lockdown will remain closed during the 60 hours shutdown.

The government will decide on the number of medicine stores to remain open, he added.