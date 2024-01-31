Court frames charges against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and his wife in DA case

Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy and his wife Sujata Panigrahy as Special Judge of Vigilance Special Court in Bhubaneswar framed charges against them to commence trial in the Disproportionate Assets case filed against them by Odisha Vigilance.

The Odisha Vigilance on April 20, 2023 had filed charge sheet before the Court in a disproportionate assets case registered against the MLA and his wife.

The case was registered vide Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 06 dt: 4.10.2021 u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) /12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 on the orders of Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Panigrahy during his tenure as a public servant.

During the course of investigation, house searches were conducted and relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were collected.

After completion of investigation, Panigrahy was reportedly found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 9,18,13,007 which he could not explain satisfactorily. His spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence. Accordingly, the investigation Report was filed before the Lokayukta on 9.6.2022.

After examining the Investigation report, the Lokayukta on 20.4.2023 ordered for submission of chargesheet against Panigrahy and his spouse before the Court.

Accordingly, a 3000-page chargesheet has been filed documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of law. Accordingly, Special Judge, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar took cognizance on 22.4.2023. and framed charges today i.e. on 31.1.2024 to commence the trial.