Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on February 6, details here

Bhubaneswar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will come on a three-day Odisha visit, from February 6 to February 8, and will lead the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in three organizational districts – Sundargarh, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Sarat Pattanayak today.

According to the OPCC president, Rahul Gandhi will reach Biramitrapur in Sundergarh in the evening when the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Biramitrapur in the evening of February 6. He will hold a roadshow in Rourkela, from Rajgangpur to Sundargarh, Gadagaon and Uttara.

Thereafter, the Congress MP will lead the Yatra to Belpahar, Hrudaynagar, and Kanaktara before entering Chhattisgarh, Sarat Pattanayak added.