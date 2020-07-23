Coronavirus fear: Journalists carry man’s body on shoulders as villagers stay away suspecting him COVID Patent

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: Stricken by the fear of Coronavirus, villagers did not touch the body of a man and obstructed his funeral suspecting him to be a covid19 positive patient in Seragada village of Ganjam district. Then came forward three journalists who carried the body on their shoulders.

The man has been identified as Pitambar Padhi, a retired school headmaster. He lived in Badadanda Sahi of the same village whereas his two sons stay in different states.

According to reports, Padhi died yesterday after suffering from fever and cough for last 15 days. Unfortunately, his relatives and villagers did not touch his body fearing that he died from the deadly virus.

After noticing that the villagers being reluctant about carrying out the last rites of Padhi, three journalists along with Seragada Sarpanch Balaji Pradhan, wore covid19 protective kits and carried him on their shoulders. At last the body was sent in an ambulance for funeral.

This shocking incident is an example how the pandemic is testing human relations and reshaping the aspects of death.

You might also like
State

Eagle found perching on Patitapabana flag atop Puri Srimandira

State

2 Covid Warriors Among 34 Positives In Cuttack City Today

State

District Courts In Containment Zones To Remain Closed Orders Orissa HC

State

Tragedy Strikes! Son, Father And Mother Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.