Ganjam: Stricken by the fear of Coronavirus, villagers did not touch the body of a man and obstructed his funeral suspecting him to be a covid19 positive patient in Seragada village of Ganjam district. Then came forward three journalists who carried the body on their shoulders.

The man has been identified as Pitambar Padhi, a retired school headmaster. He lived in Badadanda Sahi of the same village whereas his two sons stay in different states.

According to reports, Padhi died yesterday after suffering from fever and cough for last 15 days. Unfortunately, his relatives and villagers did not touch his body fearing that he died from the deadly virus.

After noticing that the villagers being reluctant about carrying out the last rites of Padhi, three journalists along with Seragada Sarpanch Balaji Pradhan, wore covid19 protective kits and carried him on their shoulders. At last the body was sent in an ambulance for funeral.

This shocking incident is an example how the pandemic is testing human relations and reshaping the aspects of death.