Computerized navigation of cadaveric spine surgery in KIMS Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The first-of-its-kind cadaveric workshop on spine, which was organised at the Department of Anatomy in Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS-Bhubaneswar) as part of the programmes of the Instructional Course on Spine (ICS) 2022 under the aegis of the Association of the Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI), has received rave reviews from the participating spine surgeons, drawn across the leading medical institutes of India.

According to HoD, Department of Orthopaedics KIMS and a senior member of ASSI Prof (Dr) Tanmoy Mohanty “the workshop for the first time in Odisha used the digital interfaces like computer-aided 3D navigation system on spine. It was demonstrated on the cadaver specimens and the event was successful as the “feel of live surgery” with the seven cadaveric specimens was an immensely educative, useful and state-of-art experience.’’

The proper and scientific presentations of cadavers were prepared by Prof Satyashree Ray, HoD, Anatomy from SCB Medical College and Hospital, (SCBMCH) Cuttack. The demonstration on the cadaveric spine workshop was headed by organizing chairman Prof (Dr) MM Sahoo from Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada. Prof (Dr) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra HoD, Orthopedics SCBMCH Cuttack and Assistant Professor Dr Amit Guru of the same department were also part of the team of ICS 2022.

On behalf of KIMS-Bhubaneswar, the expert surgeons attending the cadaveric workshop on the spine were felicitated by Group Director Dilip Kumar Panda. During the workshop, the participating surgeons updated their knowledge of various surgical methods on the cadavers including the implant fixation techniques.

Reputed spine surgeons from across the nation, i.e. Dr Ishwar Kirti, Dr Janardhana Aithala, Dr Appaji Krishnan, Dr Kiran Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Dr Anindya Basu and Dr Jaydeep Ghosh joined the cadaveric workshop and contributed as the distinguished guides and table instructors.

The spine surgeons assembled at KIMS Anatomy Department were of the view that the arrangement of the cadaveric workshop at KIMS was of very high order and they also felt that they never knew that such a medical facility ever existed in this part of the country.

HoD Prof (Dr) Satyanarayan Shamala and Prof (Dr) Bijay Kumar Dutta, Department of Anatomy KIMS coordinated the event. It was learned that there would be more such cadaveric workshops on different subjects to train budding surgeons in near future.