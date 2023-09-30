Commandant of 1st Battalion, OSAP Dhenkanal held by Odisha Vigilance team, cash recovered

Cuttack: The Commandant of the 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal in Odisha was intercepted by Odisha Vigilance on Saturday. Cash money has been to the tune of Rs.10, 01, 535 has reportedly been recovered from his possession.

The Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Commandant has been identified as Sunil Kumar Behera.

As per reports, based on reliable information today Sunil Kumar Behera, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal was intercepted near Madhusudan Setu ( CDA, Sector-11) by a team of Odisha Vigilance while coming from Dhenkanal to his residence at Cuttack.

Reportedly, cash to the tune of Rs.1, 31,535 ( suspected ill-gotten cash) was found in his possession. As Behera couldn’t account for satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following this, Rs.8.70 Lakhs was recovered during house search at his residential house at Cuttack.

Total cash recovered so far from his possession reportedly comes to Rs.10, 01, 535.

Following interception, simultaneous searches are going on at 5 locations of Behera from DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds.

