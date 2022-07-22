CM Naveen Patnaik To Leave For Delhi Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for his Delhi visit on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of India Draupadi Murmu.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister will leave Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal President of India. She defeated the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

According to Returning Officer P C Mody, Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India as she secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803, while her rival Sinha clinched 1,877 first preference votes– value of which is 3,80,177 votes.

The voting was held on Monday while the counting of votes was held today at the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, from the outgoing Presentment Ramnath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and from the Union Ministers to the Chief Ministers, congratulatory messages poured in for Murmu following her win.

