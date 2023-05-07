CM Naveen Patnaik to campaign for party candidate in Jharsuguda today

Bhubaneswar: The campaign for the Jharsuguda by-poll 2023 is in full swing with star campaigners supporting their party candidates in the district.

Odisha Chief Minister cum supremo of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naveen Patnaik is going to campaign for party candidate in Jharsuguda today. The chief minister will address a public meeting at Jharsuguda for party candidate Deepali Das. He will address the voters at Amlapali of Jharsuguda district at 4 pm to seek votes for Deepali Das for the upcoming by-election.

The BJD is planning a huge meeting in the town which will be attended by people from all three blocks of the constituency. Earlier, it was planned the chief minister will campaign virtually for the by-poll. Apart from the CM, other senior leaders of the party will also be present in the public meeting.

The party aims to secure the win with the help of the campaign by the BJD supremo. BJD has not only targeted to win in the by-poll, but also aims to win with big margin. The party leaders believe that the BJD candidate will win by more than 1 lakh votes.

Similarly, BJP has confirmed union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and union minister of state for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu will campaign for its candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. The union minister will hold roadshows and address public meetings at several places in the constituency.

Earlier, during the by-poll in Padmapur Naveen Patnaik had also visited the constituency of Bargarh district for campaign. The result was that Barsha Singh Bariha won with a margin of more than 42 thousand.

Today, Deepali campaigned and sought vote in different places under Jharsuguda block amid presence of BJD heavyweights. She has assured the voters that whatever her father has left undone, she will do all that after becoming the MLA.