CM Naveen Patnaik expresses deep condolences on demise of legendary Dilip Kumar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of the Legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.