CM Naveen Patnaik expresses deep condolences on demise of legendary Dilip Kumar

By WCE 1
dilip kumar passed away
Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of the Legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Related News

BJD appoints new district observers in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Ashirbad yojna for the…

Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

The funeral service of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held today at 5 pm at Santacruz Mumbai. 
You might also like
State

Odisha to conduct entrance test through CBT mode for high school teacher recruitment

State

Police seize half burnt body of minor girl from pyre in Odisha

Business

Petrol and Diesel price hiked again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

State

Six Districts in Odisha reports over 100 cases of Covid-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.