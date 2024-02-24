CM Naveen announces 34 new NACs, upgrade 5 existing NACs to municipalities

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the formation of 34 new notified area councils (NACs) across 20 districts and the upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities in four districts.

The five NACs that are being upgraded to municipalities are Boudhgarh in the Boudh district, Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district, Kantabanji in the Balangir and Chatrapur and Aska NACs in Ganjam district, official sources said.

The decision has been taken by CM keeping in view the suggestions of the public and the need for development on the occasion of the visit of the 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian to various districts.

The newly created NACs are Pallahada and Chhendipada in Angul district, Basta and Simulia in Balasore district, Paikamal and Veden in Bargarh district, Agarpada in Bhadrak district, Belapada and Sintala in Bolangir district, Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jaraka and Chandikhole in Jajpur district, Jayapatna in Kalahandi district, Raikia in Kandhamal district, Boriguma in Koraput district, Sinapali in Nuapada district, Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamakataka in Rayagada district, Dunguripali in Subarnapur district, Banei in Sundargarh district, Shergarh and Kukudakhandi in Ganjam district, Kantilo in Nayagarh district, Tangi and Begunia in Khordha district, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghpur and Niali in Cuttack district, Betonati in Mayurbhanj district, Parjang in Dhenkanal district and Kantamal in Boudh district.

Worth noting, in view of public demands, increasing population, development and economic growth, Chief Minister Naveen has decided to form these newly notified regional councils. The chief minister also expressed hope that the newly formed councils will work in the overall development of the region.